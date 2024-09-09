Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Pathway Capital Management LP

Pathway Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,628 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises 22.9% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pathway Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $14,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 1,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 65,768 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 512,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,520,000 after acquiring an additional 299,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPOT opened at $322.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $145.76 and a 12 month high of $359.38.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.38.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

