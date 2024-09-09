S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,652,862,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $351,774,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,762,000 after purchasing an additional 616,732 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 352.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,669,000 after purchasing an additional 360,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $142,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.25.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $510.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $521.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

