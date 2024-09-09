SKALE Network (SKL) 1-Day Volume Tops $16.82 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $167.19 million and $16.82 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,976,541,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,894,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

