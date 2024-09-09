SKALE Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20.93 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $174.25 million and $20.93 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network was first traded on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,976,541,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,894,337 tokens. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

