Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Silver Range Resources Stock Down 21.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$5.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Silver Range Resources Company Profile

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

