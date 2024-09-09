SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.25

Shares of SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €5.25 ($5.77) and last traded at €5.19 ($5.70), with a volume of 99786 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.25 ($5.77).

The firm has a market cap of $634.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.87.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

