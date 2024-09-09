SES AI (NYSE:SES) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SES AI (NYSE:SES – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

SES AI Trading Down 3.9 %

SES stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. SES AI has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $353.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SES AI will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

In other SES AI news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 825,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,842.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,979,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,393.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 825,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,842.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,276 shares of company stock valued at $85,214 over the last 90 days. 15.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SES AI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after purchasing an additional 82,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SES AI by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of SES AI by 1,039.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 225,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SES AI by 62.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

