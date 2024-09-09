Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading Up 4.2%

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.52. 651,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 11,465,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Aegis raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Serve Robotics Price Performance
Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 728.80% and a negative net margin of 2,155.86%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Serve Robotics stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Serve Robotics at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
