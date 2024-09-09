Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NYSE SENS opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $172.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 299.69% and a negative net margin of 335.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. RPO LLC bought a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Senseonics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 211,128 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Senseonics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 155,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 16.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

