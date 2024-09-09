Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.10.

NYSE:ST opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -436.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,156,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,059,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,782 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,794,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2,624.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 918,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 884,381 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,969,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

