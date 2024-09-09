Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $8.34

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $8.17. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 91,529 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 26.3% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

