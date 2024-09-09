Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

NYSE:ASAI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 91,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. Sendas Distribuidora has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

About Sendas Distribuidora

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 312,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 46,818 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 105,073 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 888.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 307,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 276,826 shares during the period. Finally, Breakout Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,347,000. 8.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Articles

