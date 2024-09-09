Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
NYSE:ASAI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 91,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. Sendas Distribuidora has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
