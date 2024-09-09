SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Down 3.3%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 10,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 43,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCWX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

SecureWorks Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $701.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.95 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SecureWorks by 107.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

