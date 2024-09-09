scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Shares Bought by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,504,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,206 shares during the quarter. scPharmaceuticals comprises approximately 4.7% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.72% of scPharmaceuticals worth $15,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 771,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 231,679 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,393,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 457,150 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 786,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCPH opened at $5.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $255.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. scPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.18% and a negative return on equity of 201.84%. Analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

