Scott Crenshaw Sells 1,107 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $902,869.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $3,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Equinix Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $13.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $831.80. 430,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,909. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $800.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $793.56. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 83.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $876.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,574,132,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $294,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,606,000 after acquiring an additional 238,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,815 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $187,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

