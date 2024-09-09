Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,274,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201,620 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $544,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 99,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SCHH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 138,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,526. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

