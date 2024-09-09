Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,333,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Schlumberger by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,712,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,191 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 123,063.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,141 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Schlumberger by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $40.80. 780,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,535,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

