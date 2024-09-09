Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 386,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,072 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $18,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SLB opened at $40.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

