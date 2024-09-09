Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) and Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Critical Survey

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) and Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sands China and Nextech3D.AI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sands China $6.53 billion 2.15 $692.00 million N/A N/A Nextech3D.AI $3.73 million 2.44 -$20.53 million N/A N/A

Sands China has higher revenue and earnings than Nextech3D.AI.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Sands China has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextech3D.AI has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sands China and Nextech3D.AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sands China 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nextech3D.AI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nextech3D.AI has a consensus price target of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 637.46%. Given Nextech3D.AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nextech3D.AI is more favorable than Sands China.

Profitability

This table compares Sands China and Nextech3D.AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sands China N/A N/A N/A Nextech3D.AI -388.76% -1,252.11% -281.39%

Summary

Sands China beats Nextech3D.AI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers. It also offers ferry transportation and leasing services, and pontoon leasing; gaming and other related activities; travel and tourism agency services; security services; human resources administration services; and mall management services, as well as outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, hotel management, and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Taipa, Macau. Sands China Ltd. is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

About Nextech3D.AI

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023. Nextech3D.AI Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

