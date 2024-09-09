SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0140 on Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded down 36.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, SALT has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $3.19 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008954 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00013421 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,923.37 or 1.00020032 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007916 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02231159 USD and is up 63.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

