Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 49,700.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $89.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.09.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

