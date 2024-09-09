Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $14.25 Million Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up about 4.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 0.23% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $14,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $480,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $837,000.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $49.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

