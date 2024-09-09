Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN) Stake Lifted by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN – Free Report) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,153 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

RUNN opened at $31.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $180.51 million, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.79. Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $32.87.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Company Profile

The Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (RUNN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in large- and mid-cap US stocks through a value and growth approach with a focus on downside volatility management. RUNN was launched on Jun 7, 2023 and is managed by ROC.

