Rune Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $18,849.53 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Rune has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Rune token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.79 or 0.00006697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $18,849.53 and approximately $44,999.12 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rune Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 3.58426821 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $22,137.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

