Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.41)-$(0.39) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.43). The company issued revenue guidance of $216.5-218.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.42 million. Rubrik also updated its FY25 guidance to $(2.12)-$(2.06) EPS.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Rubrik stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.06. 2,836,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,240. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised Rubrik to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, August 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.13.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

