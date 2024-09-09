Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.41)-$(0.39) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.43). The company issued revenue guidance of $216.5-218.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.42 million. Rubrik also updated its FY25 guidance to $(2.12)-$(2.06) EPS.
Rubrik Stock Performance
Rubrik stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.06. 2,836,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,240. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
