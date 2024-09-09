RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Up 1.9%

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $120.90 and last traded at $120.71. 761,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,059,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

RTX Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,273.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

