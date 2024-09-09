RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,071 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in RTX by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research upped their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

NYSE RTX opened at $118.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.14 and a 200 day moving average of $104.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

