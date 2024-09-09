Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading 12.5% Higher

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 162,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 526,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Royal Helium Trading Up 12.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.72 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer David Thomas Young sold 1,095,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$71,188.52. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

