Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 575 ($7.56) price target on the real estate development company’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.36) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.
Barratt Developments Trading Down 2.7 %
Barratt Developments Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 11.80 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,173.91%.
Insider Activity at Barratt Developments
In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.35), for a total value of £569.94 ($749.43). Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
