Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $1,250.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,108.95.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,131.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $769.19 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,113.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,020.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,984,717.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,984,717.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,625 shares of company stock worth $22,298,963 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,595,268,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $932,571,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.