Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$94.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$87.50.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 1.9 %

TSE:ATD opened at C$76.86 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$68.93 and a 12 month high of C$87.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.02). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of C$23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0130276 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.47%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.