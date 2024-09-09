Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

BCYC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.56.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $20.54 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 417.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $62,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,555 shares of company stock worth $89,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $11,577,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 71,434 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,913,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 923.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 86,989 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 191,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

