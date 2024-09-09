Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Chairman Sells $2,266,099.14 in Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $2,266,099.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,665.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,745. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Several research firms have commented on ROST. StockNews.com downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $2,178,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $745,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 7.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

