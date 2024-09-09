Rosenblatt Securities Trims Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Target Price to $240.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $2,400.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.38.

AVGO opened at $136.99 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $185.16. The stock has a market cap of $637.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.48 and a 200-day moving average of $156.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,044,294,000 after buying an additional 1,006,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,386,425,000 after buying an additional 170,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

