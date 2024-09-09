Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 629 ($8.27) and last traded at GBX 629 ($8.27). 306,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 473% from the average session volume of 53,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 681.25 ($8.96).

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Trading Down 12.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 442.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.11. The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -999.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Company Profile

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.

