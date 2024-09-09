Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Sells 93 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $216.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.59. The company has a market capitalization of $691.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.