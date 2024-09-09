Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Purchases 9,216 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,103,000 after buying an additional 10,546,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,273 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,515,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,638 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.55 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

