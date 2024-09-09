Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Purchases 229 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.4% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC owned 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $80.23 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $83.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

