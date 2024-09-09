Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.2% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $547.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $472.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

