Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter.

VBR opened at $189.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $201.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

