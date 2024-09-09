Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17,865.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,764,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after buying an additional 179,211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,948,000 after buying an additional 178,690 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3,215.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 74,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,511,000 after acquiring an additional 69,939 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS:EFAV opened at $75.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

