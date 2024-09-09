Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$67.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$69.29.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$55.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$48.67 and a 1 year high of C$64.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$52.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.23. The company has a market cap of C$23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.70%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

