Robert W. Baird Trims Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Target Price to $6.50

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Concrete Pumping from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.55.

Concrete Pumping Price Performance

Shares of BBCP opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $284.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at about $3,439,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 91,469 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 100.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 118,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 59,107 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 63.5% during the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 88,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 34,207 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

