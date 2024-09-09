Robert W. Baird Lowers Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $56.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Copart Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.27. Copart has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Copart
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.