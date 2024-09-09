RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $310.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised RH to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $294.25.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $248.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.27. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.40.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

