Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG) Director Buys C$210,560.00 in Stock

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) Director Wayne Hubert acquired 752,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$210,560.00.

Wayne Hubert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Wayne Hubert acquired 37,500 shares of Revival Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,875.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Wayne Hubert bought 3,000,000 shares of Revival Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$825,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Wayne Hubert purchased 3,000,000 shares of Revival Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00.

Revival Gold Trading Down 1.6 %

RVG stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.30. The company had a trading volume of 73,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,251. Revival Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$33.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

