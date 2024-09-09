Reviewing Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) & Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) and Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Emmaus Life Sciences and Schrödinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Emmaus Life Sciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences -12.61% N/A -7.63% Schrödinger -100.42% -38.38% -26.66%

Volatility & Risk

Emmaus Life Sciences has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schrödinger has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Schrödinger 0 3 6 1 2.80

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Emmaus Life Sciences and Schrödinger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Schrödinger has a consensus target price of $33.44, suggesting a potential upside of 63.14%. Given Schrödinger’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Schrödinger is more favorable than Emmaus Life Sciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emmaus Life Sciences and Schrödinger’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences $29.60 million 0.00 -$3.73 million ($0.09) -0.01 Schrödinger $216.67 million 6.89 $40.72 million ($1.88) -10.90

Schrödinger has higher revenue and earnings than Emmaus Life Sciences. Schrödinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emmaus Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Schrödinger shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Schrödinger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older. It has a collaboration agreement with Kainos Medicine, Inc. for the preclinical development of Kainos' patented IRAK4 inhibitor (KM10544) as an anti-cancer drug. The company was formerly known as Emmaus Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. in September 2011. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Schrödinger

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. Schrödinger, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.