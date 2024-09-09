Reviewing MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) & Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Innovative Solutions and Support and MicroAlgo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 0 0 N/A MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Innovative Solutions and Support has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and MicroAlgo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions and Support $34.81 million 3.23 $6.03 million $0.36 17.86 MicroAlgo $81.89 million 0.02 -$37.87 million N/A N/A

Innovative Solutions and Support has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MicroAlgo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.5% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of MicroAlgo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and MicroAlgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions and Support 14.40% 16.62% 11.48% MicroAlgo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Innovative Solutions and Support beats MicroAlgo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Solutions and Support



Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft. The company also provides integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. In addition, it offers digital air data computers that calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information; integrated air data computers and display units, which calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays that convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays that convey various airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters. Further, the company offers the engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, including oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; integrated global navigation systems; ThrustSense, a full regime autothrottle; and utility management systems. It serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, the Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, government agencies, and foreign militaries, as well as original equipment manufacturers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About MicroAlgo



MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also provides advertising distribution, mobile game publishing and licensing, software services, and comprehensive solutions for enterprise customers, as well as intelligent chips solutions for the semiconductor sector. In addition, it engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

