ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $248.61

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $248.61 and last traded at $248.61, with a volume of 33037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.70.

Get ResMed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ResMed

ResMed Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.78.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. ResMed’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,920,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,920,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $203,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,248 shares of company stock valued at $17,488,623. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,743,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,052,229,000 after purchasing an additional 173,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,105,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,642 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $233,966,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 740,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,694,000 after acquiring an additional 241,195 shares during the period. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 725,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,780,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.