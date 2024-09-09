Request Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $918,442.70 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $77.02 million and approximately $918,442.70 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009211 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00013396 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,239.77 or 1.00033142 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00008003 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09818054 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $653,445.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

